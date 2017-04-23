A brighter day is ahead for Long Island on Sunday when Saturday’s wet and cloudy conditions give way to lots of sun and a high around 60 degrees though the temperature will reach only in the 50s on the East End.

“Today looks like it’s going to be a fairly decent day,” David Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton, said.

News 12 meteorologist Bill Korbel agreed.

Sunday will be “a far cry and a great improvement over what we had” [Saturday],” Korbel said.

Oceanside will be one of the warmest areas on the Island with a high of 62 while Westbury and Lindenhurst can expect to see a high 61, Korbel said, and Coram and Setauket will reach a high of 59 and the high in Southold and Southampton will be 57 and 55 respectively.

Waves will be 3 to 4 feet on the ocean, Korbel said. He added the visibility will be seven miles and the water temperature will be a “cold” 46 to 50 degrees.

But the clouds do roll in again Sunday night when it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 45 degrees ahead of a cloud-filled Monday when a few light showers or sprinkles are expected to move in.

“Cooler conditions return on Monday when we’ll be back into the 50s again and there’s a chance of rain in the afternoon and a steadier rain in the evening” Stark said.

Monday’s highs will be near 57 and lows near 46. Stark said the normal high at Islip is “60 or 61” and the low is “43 or 44.”

The unsettled weather continues into Tuesday when it will be cloudy with light rain at times and highs are predicted near 54 and lows near 49.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds though warmer springlike weather begins to make a comeback as the mercury climbs to near 65 for highs and lows near 50.

The sun and clouds mix stays in the forecast for Thursday when highs reach a very pleasant 69 and lows will be near 53.

More sun and clouds open the weekend on Friday along with a repeat of the highs near 69. Lows will drop to near 52.

Asked when Long Island might get a more consistent pattern of warm spring weather, Stark said the temperatures could continue to move up and down the scale until around the second week ofMay when the ocean temperatures should warm up and the cool breezes from the ocean subside.

“We’re progressively getting into a warmer time period but this time of year we do see these fluctuations,” Stark said. “We’re close to the ocean and it takes a while for the ocean to warm up.”