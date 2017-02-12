HIGHLIGHTS Motorists advised to be on lookout for slippery, icy roads

Travelers should prepare for delays at airports, officials say

A winter weather advisory issued until noon Sunday and warning of a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow, has been extended to 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory, which was issued for northern and southern Nassau, and northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest Suffolk, said the wintry mix is now expected to change to all rain by 4 p.m. instead of midafternoon since the colder air is holding on longer than first anticipated.

Motorists are advised to be on the lookout for icy roads and slippery conditions.

Some areas along the North Shore, especially in Nassau County, are expected to get an inch or two of a slushy mess by the time the weather advisory is lifted — up from earlier predictions of a half inch to an inch, News 12 Long meteorologist Matt Hammer said.

And expect delays at the airports because of the snow and icy conditions. An FAA Traffic Management Program was in effect for flights arriving at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, with delays averaging at least an hour. Departure traffic headed for Newark International Airport was experiencing delays averaging nearly two hours.

Travelers are advised to check with their airports for any cancellations.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Jay Engle, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton, said the slippery mix is the result of a storm from the west.

“The cold air from the northeast is cutting underneath it bringing the colder air closer to the ground,” Engle said.

“There are very icy conditions,” Hammer said, noting that some North Shore areas such as Riverhead, Woodbury and Smithown had seen all snow by noon.

Highs on Sunday are expected to reach near 40 degrees with overnight lows around 34. Look for winds from the northwest to pick up overnight with gusts of 20 mph or higher along with continuing scattered rain that could possibly change to snow showers.

“The precipitation begins early Sunday morning with a bit of a mix” in Nassau County with “some snow falling especially out on the eastern end,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist John Isgro. “How much snow we get depends on how much cold air stays in place. As we get into the afternoon, you can see some of that warmer air bringing the rainfall.”

Isgro said Sunday will be “icy and messy for sure” and that by about 2 p.m. “pretty much Islandwide we are all rain showers.”

The chance of snow showers hangs around for Monday morning, but otherwise the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.

On Monday it will get windier, however, with the weather service issuing a “gale watch” for most of the day for Long Island Sound, bays and New York Harbor. Strong winds with gusts of at least 45 mph will continue through the overnight hours until they die down as Tuesday morning approaches.

Lows Monday night will be near 26.

Finally, the sun makes a big comeback for a very bright but chilly Tuesday when highs will be near 39 before clouds return overnight with lows around 30.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A mix of clouds and sun with the possibility of scattered snow showers is ahead for another breezy day on Wednesday with highs near 40 expected and lows overnight around 28.

Expect a repeat of a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday when highs will drop off slightly to near 38 and overnight lows will be around 27.

Very chilly weather starts off the weekend on Friday when a mix of sun and clouds is forecast with highs near 37 and overnight lows near 22.