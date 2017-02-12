A winter weather advisory is in effect for Long Island until noon Sunday so motorists and pedestrians should be on the lookout for icy roadways and streets.

The National Weather Service advisory issued for Sunday in northern and southern Nassau and northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest Suffolk, warns of a morning mix of rain, sleet and snow that changes to all rain by midafternoon. Some areas along the North Shore, especially in Nassau County, will get a coating to an inch of new snow and sleet before it changes over to rain.

Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton bureau said the good news is there won’t be any significant accumulations.

Highs Sunday are expected to reach near 40 degrees with a low at night around 34. Look for winds from the northwest to pick up overnight with gusts of 20 mph or higher along with continuing scattered rain that could possibly change to snow showers.

“The precipitation begins early Sunday morning with a bit of a mix” in Nassau County with “some snow falling especially out on the eastern end,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist John Isgro. “How much snow we get depends on how much cold air stays in place. As we get into the afternoon you can see some of that warmer air bringing the rainfall.”

Isgro said Sunday will be “icy and messy for sure” and that by about 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon “pretty much islandwide we are all rain showers.”

The chance of snow showers hangs around for Monday morning but otherwise the day will dry with partly sunny skies.

On Monday it will get windier, however, with the National Weather Service issuing a “gale watch” for most of the day for Long Island Sound, bays and New York Harbor. Strong winds with gusts of at least 45 mph will continue through the overnight hours until they die down as Tuesday morning approaches.

Lows Monday night will be near 26.

Finally, the sun makes a big comeback for a very bright but chilly Tuesday when highs will be near 39 before clouds return overnight with lows around 30.

A mix of clouds and sun with the possibility of scattered snow showers is ahead for another breezy day on Wednesday with highs near 40 expected and lows overnight around 28.

Expect a repeat of a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday when highs will drop off slightly to near 38 and the lows overnight will be around 27.

Very chilly weather starts off the weekend on Friday when a mix of sun and clouds is forecast with highs near 37 and overnight lows near 22.