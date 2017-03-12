The frigid weather will continue into Sunday but the real end of the weekend shivers will come from the prospect of “a major snow storm” pummeling Long Island.

Forecasters say there is a possibility of a foot to 18 inches of snow that could start building up Monday night and continue into Tuesday.

A blizzard watch issued by the National Weather Service was in effect for northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast Suffolk County and southern and northern Nassau effective through Wednesday at 12 a.m. But it was targeted mainly for late Monday night into Tuesday.

News 12 meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen noted the time on our clocks was set forward an hour as of 2 a.m. Sunday to signal “spring ahead, fall back,” but he said Mother Nature seems to have her signals crossed.

“We’re going backwards,” Von Ohlen said, with the “big story” being the “potential for a major winter storm.” He added, “It’s getting close to spring but we have a blizzard to talk about.”

Brian Ciemnecki, a spokesman for the National Weather Service’s Upton bureau, said Sunday would be a good day to start making storm preparations.

“It could be one of the worst storms we’ve had all winter but there are still some details to be worked out,” Ciemnecki said. “We still could see some mixing (snow with rain) along the coast and the East End that would keep snowfall amounts down in some locations but we’re still looking at that general 12 to 18 inches.”

Ciemnecki said the unsettled weather is the result of two systems coming together – one out of the Canada and one out of the Southeast.

A "Most Likely Snowfall" forecast for Long Island was issued by NOAA on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Photo Credit: NOAA A "Most Likely Snowfall" forecast for Long Island was issued by NOAA on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Photo Credit: NOAA

“The main takeaway is that anyone doing major preparations for the storm should be doing it today (Sunday) and tomorrow,” Ciemnecki said.

A breezy and cold Sunday will bring with it a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 30 – far from the normal high of 46 - and with wind chills making it feel like the teens and 20s. Record lows near 15 degrees in Islip and near zero across the Pine Barrens are in the forecast for Sunday night, breaking the record low of 17 set in 1998.

Von Ohlen said Sunday will be “a quiet day – it’s cold though.” He predicted a high of only 28 in Coram and Lindenhurst, 30 in Oceanside and Westbury, 31 in Southold and Southampton and 32 in Setauket.

Another sun and clouds mix is expected for Monday when highs will be near 32 and lows overnight will drop to around 25 as the clouds start to thicken ahead of the windy wintry mix coming for Tuesday when the coastal storm is expected to really hit the Island.

The possible Nor’easter would usher in coastal flooding and windy and cold weather with periods of snow and rain and the potential of a major snow accumulation would mean get ready to do some major shoveling again if the snow does not mix with or change to rain. Highs will be near 36 and lows near 24.

Mostly snow flurries and clouds are ahead for a windy Wednesday when highs should hover around 35 and lows around 20.

The sun and clouds mix from earlier in the week returns on Thursday with the mercury expected to climb slightly to bring highs near 36 and lows around 25.

A brighter day is ahead for Friday when it will time to get out those sunglasses. Mostly sunny skies can help bring back those spring daydreams and highs will be back around 40 with lows near 32.