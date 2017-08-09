As the peak season for Atlantic hurricanes rolls in, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Wednesday indicated higher likelihood for above-normal activity and increased the number of expected named storms and major hurricanes.

Forecasters now predict two to five major hurricanes this season, characterized as Category 3 or above. They are calling for a total of 14 to 19 named storms, five to nine of them becoming hurricanes. Those numbers include six named storms already this year.

The figures reflect an increase from the prediction center’s May outlook for two to four major hurricanes and 11 to 17 named storms, with the number of hurricanes overall remaining the same.

In its updated outlook, NOAA said the season “has the potential to be extremely active.”

Peak season for activity has historically been from mid-August through October, NOAA said.

Tropical Storm Franklin is the latest, forecast to make landfall in Mexico overnight Wednesday into Thursday as a hurricane. The six named storms this year represent twice the number of named storms that ordinarily would form by early August, said Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, during a media call.

Bell pointed to several factors conducive for tropical storms to form, including wind and air patterns in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean and warmer than previously predicted waters across the tropical Atlantic.

While the climate center’s hurricane forecasters make long-range calls on expected seasonal activity, they do not predict if or where storms might make landfall, Bell said, as that’s dependent on shorter-term weather conditions.

The traditional Atlantic season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, with this year’s Tropical Storm Arlene jumping the gun and forming in April.