With Hermine lingering offshore as a post tropical cyclone, Long Islanders can expect gusty winds, scattered showers, and minor to moderate coastal flooding on Tuesday, forecasters say.

The heaviest rainfall and highest wind gusts are expected on the East End — lessening as you move west — with a tropical storm warning remaining in effect for Suffolk County, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight and into the morning winds, blowing mostly in the range of 20 mph to 40 mph, reportedly toppled some trees and knocked out power to hundreds.

PSEG Long Island reported nearly 700 customers without power shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, with about half of those in East Hampton town. By 8 a.m. most of those East Hampton customers had power restored and the number of outages was down to 426 customers — 400 of them in Suffolk County.

The day brings the “threat of more power outages,” with winds from the north-northeast of 10 to 40 mph, and some gusts near 50 mph, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

With ocean wave heights running from 8 to 15 feet, look for “more beach erosion and dangerous seas” and “minor to moderate coastal flooding possible with tides running 1 to 2 ½ feet above normal,” Hoffman said. That means “water will go into some streets,” he said.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect during Tuesday’s high tide cycle for Atlantic Ocean-facing South Shore bays.

In all, under an inch of rain is in the forecast, again, possibly higher for the Twin Forks, said John Murray, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

Some areas, particularly in eastern Suffolk, saw light rain Tuesday morning, with chances increasing through the day, expected primarily for afternoon into early evening hours, he said.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-70s, forecasters said.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Hermine was about 95 miles south of Montauk Point, heading west near 6 mph, and was expected to slow down later in the day and likely stall, the National Hurricane Center said.

With a turn to the northeast on Wednesday, Hermine was expected to weaken gradually, the hurricane center said.

Still, high surf and dangerous rip currents, along with erosion, are forecast through Wednesday for ocean shores, the weather service said.

Despite Tuesday’s tropical storm conditions, in all Hermine spared Long Island from serious coastal flooding — even at high tide, when forecasters predicted the worst.

Suffolk County officials heaved a sigh of relief as they lifted voluntary Fire Island evacuation calls after Hermine changed course Monday.

But the storm forced the early exit of those who flocked to the Hamptons for Labor Day weekend.

Coopers Beach in Southampton Village was virtually abandoned at 9 a.m. Monday, an unheard-of phenomenon at the popular Hamptons beach at summer’s end.

Steady winds and an unrelenting surf had washed over much of the beach, flooding the volleyball area and reaching the primary dune. A gaggle of lifeguards remained off the beach under the covered beach house. Beachgoers in hoodies and light coats spent time taking photos, the beach only partly accessible.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said he spent 2 1⁄2 hours Sunday through early Monday driving more than 50 miles through his town, surveying for damage and flooding but finding very little that was out of the ordinary.

He said, “It was the storm that wasn’t.”

With William Murphy