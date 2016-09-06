HIGHLIGHTS Tropical storm warning still in effect for Suffolk County, NWS says

Nearly 1,000 customers without power, PSEG Long Island says

With Hermine lingering offshore as a post tropical cyclone, Long Islanders can expect gusty winds, scattered showers, and minor to moderate coastal flooding on Tuesday, forecasters say.

The heaviest rainfall and highest wind gusts are expected on the East End — lessening as you move west — with a tropical storm warning remaining in effect for Suffolk County, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight and into the morning winds, blowing mostly in the range of 20 mph to 40 mph, reportedly toppled some trees and knocked out power to hundreds.

PSEG Long Island reported nearly 1,000 customers without power shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, with about half of those in East Hampton town.

The day brings the “threat of more power outages,” with winds from the north-northeast of 10 to 40 mph, and some gusts near 50 mph, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

With ocean wave heights running from 8 to 15 feet, look for “more beach erosion and dangerous seas” and “minor to moderate coastal flooding possible with tides running 1 to 2 ½ feet above normal,” Hoffman said. That means “water will go into some streets,” he said.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect during Tuesday’s high tide cycle for Atlantic Ocean-facing South Shore bays.

In all, under an inch of rain is in the forecast, again, possibly higher for the Twin Forks, said John Murray, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

Some areas, particularly in eastern Suffolk, were seeing light rain early Tuesday, with chances increasing through the day, expected primarily for afternoon into early evening hours, he said.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-70s, forecasters said.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Hermine was about 105 miles south of Montauk Point, heading closer to shore, and was expected to slow down later in the day and likely stall, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

With a turn to the north, then northeast by Wednesday, it was expected to weaken gradually in the coming days, the update said.

High surf and dangerous rip currents, along with erosion, are forecast through Wednesday for ocean shores, the weather service said.

With William Murphy