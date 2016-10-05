Hurricane Matthew is expected to miss Long Island and is not even a “peripheral threat” after its projected track shifted overnight, forecasters said Wednesday morning.

“Good news for Long Island,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Richard Hoffman said. “Bad news for Florida and the southeast coast.”

The storm — responsible for nearly a dozen fatalities so far — displaced thousands of people in Haiti and continues to move north at a speed about 10 mph through the Caribbean.

Matthew is expected to wreak havoc across the Bahamas and skirt the east coast of Florida by Thursday evening. Officials there have warned residents to prepare to evacuate.

Matthew is a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds near 115 mph.

The storm is expected to strengthen during the next couple of days, but not move up much north along the U.S. coast.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It will actually move east at South Carolina right through the weekend. There is no longer any threat — even peripheral threat — to Long Island this weekend,” said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Morrin said the early morning briefing from the service’s National Hurricane Center, based in Coral Gables, indicated this significant change in tracking occurred overnight.

“Based on the latest forecast, there is now minimal, if any, threat to the Tri-State area from Matthew, other than maybe rip currents early next week,” the weather service said in a subsequent briefing, at 11 a.m.

There’s likely only a 30 percent chance of rain on Long Island through Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, normal for this time of year, he added.

Another weather system, Tropical Storm Nicole, is located several hundred miles south of Bermuda “on a meandering track” but is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane, Morrin said.