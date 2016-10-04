HIGHLIGHTS Forecast: ‘Too early to mention specific impacts’ of the storm

East Coast may see ‘very dangerous’ beach, boating conditions

It’s still too early to make calls on how Hurricane Matthew, a Category 4 storm in the Caribbean, might impact the Northeast coast, the National Hurricane Center said. But as of its 11 a.m. update, the cone of uncertainty on its forecast map was extended north to include Long Island.

The National Weather Service’s Upton office issued a hazardous weather outlook for Wednesday through Monday for the area including Long Island. The outlook refers people to the hurricane center for updates on track and intensity of Hurricane Matthew, “which is forecast to be just off the southeast coast on Saturday.”

Also, it’s “too early to mention specific impacts,” the outlook said.

Still, the weather service said, even if Matthew stays to the south and east of Long Island, there’s potential for heavy rain, as an approaching frontal system could interact with tropical moisture that would be preceding the storm. As of Tuesday’s forecast, the best chance for rain would be late Saturday into Sunday.

Even if Matthew were not in the picture at all, forecasters would still be talking about showers and rain, said Tim Morrin, weather service meteorologist based in Upton. Since Sunday the Upton staff has doubled to four the number of daily observational balloons released to gather more atmospheric data for forecast models.

In addition, Atlantic beaches could see dangerous rip currents and beach erosion over the weekend, the weather service said.

While the cone, which the center says includes the probable path of a storm’s center, places the hurricane to the east of central New Jersey — between Toms River and Atlantic City — and south of Long Island at 8 a.m. Sunday, the path is subject to change with succeeding updates.

Once again, the hurricane center says “it is too soon to specify what, if any, direct impacts Matthew might have” on the coast north of the Carolinas. But, at the very least, those living along much of the East Coast should be prepared for “very dangerous beach and boating conditions.”

According to a tweet from the National Weather Service’s Eastern Region, “Confidence increasing for #Matthew to significantly impact southeast US coast — more uncertainty north.”

A hurricane watch is in effect for a section of Florida’s east coast, with a tropical storm watch in effect for the southeastern-most stretch of coast and the Florida Keys.

On Tuesday morning Matthew, with sustained winds reaching 145 mph, was about 90 miles south of Cuba’s eastern tip and heading north.