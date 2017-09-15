Though far from a done deal, chances are increasing for strong winds from Tropical Storm Jose to affect Long Island next week, along with the potential for some rain and coastal flooding, forecasters said.

Those and other calls were made after the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. Friday forecast update that shows Jose passing southeast of Long Island late Tuesday into Wednesday, with future track changes meaning greater or lesser impacts to Long Island.

Jose, now a tropical storm, is expected to intensify again to hurricane strength, then lessen by Wednesday to a tropical storm, the hurricane center said.

“It’s still too early to determine” a precise track and further impacts, said Carlie Buccola, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton, so Long Island residents will want to “monitor progress over the next few days.”

As of Friday morning, there was a 20 to 30 percent chance for tropical storm force winds — 39 to 73 mph — for the eastern half of Long Island from early Tuesday to early Wednesday, based on a wind-speed probability graphic from the hurricane center. The rest of the Island was looking at a 10 to 20 percent chance.

One to 2 inches of rain is possible for the Island, with heaviest looking to arrive from Monday night to Tuesday night, the weather service said.

And, with tides already running high thanks to Tuesday’s new moon, there could also be minor to locally moderate coastal flooding for South Shore back bays, with peak impacts increasing Monday through Thursday, the weather service said.

“Although there is still considerable uncertainty with the forecast track at this time,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion, “we are expecting beach hazards in advance of the storm as long period swells increase the risk of rip currents and allow surf to build.

Starting Sunday the area can expect to be seeing a high risk of rip currents at ocean beaches, with high surf and possible wash overs and beach erosion.

Hurricane center advisories and forecast discussions are updated at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., with special bulletins as warranted.