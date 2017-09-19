A tropical storm watch remains in effect Tuesday for Suffolk County as Hurricane Jose weakens offshore, but forecasters are still expecting winds gusts of up to 40 mph, coastal flooding and surf as high as 16 feet.

The storm was forecast to dump 1 to 3 inches of rain on the Island, primarily Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Hurricane Jose was about 350 miles south of Montauk Point and moving north at 9 mph, the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said Tuesday morning the storm was tracking more to the east. It was expected to turn to the northeast Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“It’s still a hurricane, but not looking impressive on our radar views,” Hoffman said.

Meteorologists cautioned that if the system moves farther west than expected, wind, rain and flooding would be more significant. It’s the opposite if Jose moves farther east, they said.

A coastal flood warning was in effect for Nassau County from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, and forecasters warned of dangerous beach conditions with a risk of strong rip currents into the weekend.

The Twin Forks are expected overall to take the biggest hit, forecasters said. There’s about a 40 percent chance that wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph for far eastern Long Island, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s going to be like a good nor’easter, especially if you’re out on the East End, and just an average, run-of-the-mill nor’easter the further west you go,” said meteorologist Pat Maloit at the service’s Upton office. “The big issue everywhere is the storm surge and the high surf and the beach erosion.”

With the ravages of hurricanes Harvey and Irma still fresh in their minds, state, local and utility officials dispatched more resources Monday on top of those they had pre-positioned on the Island in the past few days.

Hundreds of emergency responders have been arriving. PSEG Long Island had called in 121 tree trimmers from its sister utility in New Jersey. Beyond the National Guard, the state also deployed boats and employees from the Department of Environmental Conservation, including uniformed officers, coastal engineers and spill response experts. Now with experience from hurricane operations in Florida, 13 members of the New York Task Force-2 Urban Search and Rescue Team were back on duty.

A storm of equipment and essentials also was Island-bound: zodiac boats, almost 1,000 feet of inflatable aqua dam, 252,000 bottles of water, 97,104 ready-to-eat meals and 29 generators, according to an announcement by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Cuomo also announced that the year-old Long Island Welcome Center, near eastbound Exit 51 on the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills, would be closed to the public at 9 p.m. Monday and turned into the emergency operations headquarters for Jose.

“I urge residents to make preparations now for tropical storm force winds which could cause some power outages and for coastal communities, prepare for flooding, especially during high tides,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Sustained winds could reach 25 mph and rain could be heavy at times, but authorities said the biggest problems are likely to be the surge and moderate flooding along the south shores of Nassau and Suffolk.

The combination of Jose’s winds and the new moon would cause dangerous riptides and higher than normal high tides, meteorologists said. That could noticeably eat away much of the beach lines and dunes and flood parts of the South Shore in Nassau and Suffolk, meteorologists said.

With William Murphy