Long Island is under a tropical storm watch from Hurricane Jose, which is churning up the Atlantic Ocean off the East Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

Jose, predicted to weaken from a Category 1 hurricane to tropical storm as it moves north, already led to warnings of rip tide currents, rough surf and the potential for high winds and coastal flooding this week.

The storm already had whipped up local waters Sunday morning, according to state officials and the National Weather Service. The rip currents were “severe” Sunday morning at Hither Hills State Park in Montauk, with waves landing at shore ranging from 5 to 7 feet, forcing officials to ban swimming there. Rip currents were “strong” at Jones Beach Field 2, state parks officials said.

George Gorman, state parks deputy regional director for Long Island, said there will be expanded patrols in more sections of the state’s beaches beginning Monday, on the Island, in preparation for the full effects of the storm. Sunday is the final day of the season in which lifeguards are on duty at state parks and beaches, he said.

“We will have patrols on the beach to ensure people stay out of the water so they are not endangered,” Gorman said Sunday. “We are going to keep everyone safe.”

The National Weather Service, in a report issued Sunday morning, predicted that Jose would pass southeast of Long Island late Tuesday through early Wednesday as a tropical storm. The report stated that the closest the storm would approach the Island is about 120 miles southeast of Montauk Point and 200 miles southeast of New York City.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The 11 a.m. briefing said tropical-storm-force winds are possible and “more likely east of NYC across Long Island and Southern CT,” adding that if the storm maintains its current track, Long Island will feel tropical-storm-force winds between 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

It added that minor tree damage is possible as well as scattered outages “most likely over Eastern Long Island.”

Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton bureau, said Sunday morning that “the seas are starting to come up, and there is a high risk of rip currents, so people shouldn’t go in the water.”

He added that the “biggest threat” to the Island could occur during the day from Tuesday to Wednesday, with the potential for increased winds and rain. Vulnerable areas may expect coastal flooding, Ciemnecki said.

In Long Beach, city spokesman Gordon Tepper said Sunday “we are monitoring Jose closely, but the beaches have been fine this weekend.”

Meanwhile, forecasters are watching Tropical Storm Maria and Tropical Depression Lee. Weather service meteorologists said that Maria will become a hurricane as it approaches the Leeward Islands, and by Wednesday morning it’s expected to be a major hurricane southeast of Puerto Rico. “It looks like Maria may have some impact to the East Coast next week,” the service’s Joe Pollina said.

“We are in the peak of hurricane season,” he said. “This is normally when we see the tropics start to become really active, which is what we’re seeing.”