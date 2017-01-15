A mostly sunny, seasonable and dry day is ahead for Long Islanders on Sunday when conditions begin to warm up a bit for the week ahead and the high in some areas is expected to reach 41 degrees, according to meteorologists.

But early risers should leave some extra time to clean snow and ice off their vehicles and beware of slippery and sidewalks before the temperature goes up.

According to the National Weather Service, although basically a dusting of snow was predicted for Long Island on Saturday, anywhere from an inch to two inches fell , with the highest accumulation in North Central Suffolk where two inches were reported in Coram, Medford, St. James and Stony Brook.

With the storm behind us, forecasters said to expect a warmer week.

“We’re getting into an extended period of really nice weather,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery, though Sunday night was expected to be chilly and some rain was in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Westbury will see a Sunday high of 41 while Lindenhurst and Setauket will both reach 40, Avery said, and the high in Southold will be 39 and Southampton 38.

A much colder low around 20 is predicted for much of Long Island Sunday night.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It will be milder (during the day) but Sunday night is actually going to be quite chilly depending on where you are,” Melissa Di Stigna, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton, said. “The Pine Barrens will be in the lower teens basically.”

The rest of the week will “remain mild,” Di Stigna said. “There’s a system that’s approaching from the west with a southwest flow that tends to bring in the warmer air.”

Di Stigna said the normal high at Islip for this time of year is 39 and the low 23.

On Monday, when many people will have the day off in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, look for more mostly sunny skies with highs near 42 and lows around 30.

Tuesday will bring a chance of some light showers with highs near 44 and lows dropping only to about 38.

Mostly cloudy skies and periods of rain showers are forecast for Wednesday but the mercury will rise again until it reaches near 50 and the lows at night will be around 37.

A brighter day arrives on Thursday when partly sunny skies are forecast and highs will remain at near 50 and lows will hover around 36.

More partly sunny skies start off the weekend on Friday – Presidential inauguration day in Washington, D.C. - when mild highs for Long Island return of around 48 and overnight lows will dip just to around 38.