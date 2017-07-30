Lots of sun, high temperatures near 81 degrees and lower humidity will make for a “beautiful” day Sunday on Long Island to open a week with no possibility of rain in the forecast until Wednesday.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Mike Rizzo said Sunday will be “just a beautiful and awesome day.” But you might want to protect yourself from all of that sun as the UV Index will be a very high 8.

For those planning a day at the beach or boating, the waves will be 3 to 6 feet for the ocean and 1 to 2 feet for Long Island Sound. Visibility will be excellent and the water temperature will be between 70 and 77 degrees.

Rizzo predicted a high of 82 for Glen Cove and 81 in Hempstead, Babylon, Bohemia, Medford, Islip and Mastic Beach. He said Rocky Point, Huntington, Stony Brook, Jamesport, Riverhead and Westhampton will see a high of 80, and Montauk Point 78. The low will be around 61.

Matthew Tauber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, said the normal high at Islip is 82 and the normal low 67.

Look for another pleasant day Monday when it will be mostly sunny with highs near 82 and the overnight low will be 66.

Rizzo said to expect “warming conditions Tuesday into Wednesday.”

Highs Tuesday will reach near 85 with a low in the forecast of 69.

Hot, hazy, muggy weather is ahead for Wednesday when highs will be near 87 degrees and the low at night will be 70.

Tauber said there also could be a thunderstorm late Wednesday, but he said, “There’s a better chance for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into the evening when a cold front moves through the area.”

The humidity hangs around for Thursday when it will be mostly sunny with a high of 86, but stormy weather moves in Thursday night into Friday. The low overnight Thursday will drop slightly to 69.

A lot of clouds and scattered showers start the weekend on Friday, but the high will reach 84 degrees and the overnight low will be a mild 70.