    Long Island weather: ‘Blizzard watch’ Monday night to Tuesday

    Updated
    By  sarah.armaghan@newsday.com

    The National Weather Service issued a blizzard watch

    The National Weather Service issued a blizzard watch for Long Island for late Monday, March 13, 2017 through Tuesday evening. This map shows forecasted snowfall amounts. (Credit: NWS)

    The National Weather Service has issued a “blizzard watch” for Long Island and the metro area, beginning Monday night to Tuesday evening.

    Long Islanders should brace for 12 to 18 inches of snow that could start arriving late Monday, the Upton-based service said.

    Visibility could be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times, the NWS said on its website.

    “This could lead...

