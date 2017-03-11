The National Weather Service has issued a “blizzard watch” for Long Island and the metro area, beginning Monday night to Tuesday evening.
Long Islanders should brace for 12 to 18 inches of snow that could start arriving late Monday, the Upton-based service said.
Visibility could be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times, the NWS said on its website.
“This could lead...
