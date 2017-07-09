The Monday forecast for Long Island commuters is dark with a strong chance of delays but at least the weather will be on the bright side.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds in the mix, a high of 83 and a low of 70.

The humidity will start to “creep up later in the day,” and there is a slight chance of an overnight shower or thunderstorm, said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m., a high of 86 and a low of 72. The day ushers in a period of “unsettled weather” for the rest of the week, Engle said.

There may be afternoon storms on Wednesday with a high of 84 and a low of 70.

Cloudy skies and potential storms are also in the mix for Thursday, with a high of 83 and a low of 69. There is a 50-percent chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms, forecasters said.

Friday continues the trend of cloudy skies, with a strong chance of showers and thunderstorms, a high of 81 and a low of 67.

With Lisa Irizarry