Monday is expected to bring above normal temperatures to Long Island again — but not as high as the 82 degrees seen Sunday at Long Island MacArthur Airport, forecasters say.

The launch of the workweek is looking to reach 73 degrees or so, which is still well above the 58 degrees that’s normal for the day, according to the National Weather Service. Partly sunny skies are also in the forecast, along with winds from the northwest of around 7 to 17 mph.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Warm again today, but not as warm as Easter Sunday,” with its temperature that was “more typical of late July,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Given warm temperatures combining with dry fuels, low relative humidity and gusty winds in the afternoon, there’s also an enhanced threat of the spread of brush fires, the weather service said.

As of just before 10 a.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 69 degrees under overcast skies, with northwest winds from the west of 12 mph.

After overnight lows mostly in the low 40s, Long Islanders should be prepared for a close to a 15-degree drop for Tuesday’s high temperature, expected to be around 60 degrees.