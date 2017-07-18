Tuesday is looking to be another warm, muggy day, with mostly sunny skies, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service said that during the morning commute in Suffolk County areas of locally dense fog may lead to “rapid and drastic reductions in visibility.”
Skies then clear around midmorning, with temperatures going up to the low to mid-80s, with 82 degrees normal for the day.
There’s a “chance for a spotty shower or storm this afternoon,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, “but no reason to cancel any plans.”
That chance of showers persists overnight into Wednesday, which brings sun, clouds and another chance of a spotty shower or storm.
Highs around the mid 80s are forecast.
Temperatures are a bit higher on Thursday and Friday, forecasters say, ranging from around the mid-80s up to the low 90s in some areas.
