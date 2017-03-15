Wednesday morning commuters will want to take special care as roadways and walkways — especially those that are untreated — will be affected by snow and slush refreezing after Tuesday’s storm, forecasters said.

Those in eastern Suffolk should also be especially alert for black ice, the National Weather Service said.

“All of Long Island needs to watch for some icy spots,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

You can look for those icy conditions to last throughout the day, as temperatures are expected to go up only to the upper 20s, feeling colder still thanks to blustery conditions, said Patrick Maloit, a weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Also on the table is the potential for sporadic power outages, with frozen slush adding extra weight to tree branches and power lines, Maloit said.

The morning may also bring isolated snow flurries, followed up by scattered snow showers starting in the early afternoon, the weather service said. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Winds from the west of 17 to 23 mph are forecast, gusting as high as 36 mph, meaning wind chill will be part of the picture, the weather service said.

Overnight lows are in the upper teens, with continuing gusty conditions making that feel colder, still.

All this comes on the heels of Tuesday’s nor’easter that fell short of expectations but still delivered up to 4 1/2 inches of snow in some spots, gusts over 60 mph, as well as plenty of rain and sleet.

While the storm may not have hit the mark, blizzard wise, it did see two records at MacArthur Airport.

Snowfall of 2.9 inches surpassed the previous daily record of 2 inches set in 1999, the weather service said. And 1.92 inches of precipitation, that would be rain and melted snow/sleet, bested the earlier record of 1.39 inches, set in 1986.