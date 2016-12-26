Long Islanders can look for a chance of patchy drizzle or light rain to start after around 6 p.m. Monday, with the likelihood for rain increasing after 1 a.m. and into midmorning Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said to expect showers toward evening Monday and scattered showers overnight.
Monday is also one of those days forecast to see temperatures steadily rise through the overnight hours — instead of dip, as is the case most days — reaching the lower 50s by early Tuesday morning, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist based in Upton.
Tuesday morning commuters can also expect roads to be on the wet side, with less than a quarter of an inch of rain in the forecast, he said.
Clouds Tuesday gradually give way to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions, the weather service said.
Wednesday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low 40s.
