The end of Long Island’s workweek brings morning sunshine giving way to clouds and a chance of light rain starting late in the afternoon, forecasters said.
“Showers later Friday and a nor’easter for Monday,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.
Most Popular
The nor’easter is expected to strike starting late Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Hoffman said with temperatures above normal the storm will be a rain event.
Daily highs Friday will be in the mid 40s, with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph, he said. There’s a chance of light rain after 4 p.m. and into the night, forecasters said.
Clouds remain Saturday and Sunday, with rain building on Sunday.
High temperatures Saturday are near 50 and in the mid to upper 40s on Sunday.
Wind builds on Sunday night and by Monday some gusts could reach 45 mph.
Also, street flooding and coastal flooding are likely.
Hoffman said rain totals for the nor’easter, which should begin to taper off late Tuesday into Wednesday, could be anywhere between 2 to 4 inches.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.