Following in Tuesday’s footsteps, Wednesday also brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service indicates a 40 percent chance, most likely after midmorning. Highs in the mid-80s are expected, along with continuing humidity.

Skies will be partly sunny and dry for most of the time, with some spotty showers and storms, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

“Warm to hot and humid next 36 hours,” he said.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality health advisory for Long Island, in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The advisory means outdoor air quality is expected to exceed limits for ground-level ozone. Exposure to elevated ozone levels can cause breathing problems, aggravate asthma and other pre-existing lung diseases, and make people more susceptible to respiratory infection, officials said.

The weather was causing flight delays Wednesday at LaGuardia and Kennedy airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website. Some arriving flights were delayed up to nearly three hours, the FAA said.

As for Thursday, high temperatures of around 90 degrees are expected, feeling more like 96 thanks to the humidity. Again, there’s a chance of showers and storms during the day, increasing in the overnight hours.

Indeed, flash flooding will be possible, the weather service said, as there’s potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon and into Friday, which sees warmest temperatures drop by around 15 degrees.