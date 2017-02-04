Long Islanders can expect a “gorgeous,” dry, sunny weekend ahead — but there’s still a need for winter coats, forecasters say.

Temperatures Saturday will be a bit below normal with highs reaching the low to mid -30s across Long Island, said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton Bureau.

“We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, but it will be cold,” Matt Hammer, a meteorologist with News 12 Long Island, said Saturday.

A west-northwest breeze between 10 mph and 20 mph will make it feel more like in the 20s Saturday afternoon, Hammer said.

The normal high for this time of year at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip is 39 degrees; the normal low is 24, Pollina said.

Saturday night’s lows will be closer to normal in the low to mid-20s, with the mercury dropping into the teens in the Pine Barrens, Pollina said.

Dry weather will continue through Monday until the “next significant weather-maker,” which is expected to bring a “very brief” period of wintry mix overnight Tuesday before changing to rain, Hammer said.

Rain showers will continue into the first half of Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s before they start to turn colder again.

Dry weather will return and is expected to continue through the start of next weekend, Hammer said.