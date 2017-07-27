Thursday may be bringing increasing chances of spotty showers and thunderstorms for the early evening and nighttime hours.

Friday may be partly sunny, with highs in the low 80s and no mention of precipitation during the day.

But meteorologists’ eyes are on what the National Weather Service describes as an out-of-season nor’easter that is forecast to be in the neighborhood Friday night through Saturday night.

As of the late afternoon Thursday forecast, the system could bring an inch or two of rain, with northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph, said Melissa DiSpigna, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

And, should the slow-moving system track slightly further north, Long Island could see even more rainfall, she said. Either way, “it’s not the nicest end of the week,” she said.

The overnight hours of Friday into Saturday see a 90 percent chance of precipitation, with rain heavy at times, the weather service said. For Saturday during the day, that’s about a 70 percent chance.

“Watching a coastal storm Friday into Saturday, which could bring some heavy rain around the area,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

A hazardous outlook statement has been issued for Long Island, telling of potential for heavy rain and flooding. As of Thursday afternoon, “the heaviest rain is forecast to stay south of the local area, but this could change,” the statement said.

Should that track shift, and various factors come together, 2 to 3 inches of rain would not be out of the question for Long Island, said Jay Engle, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Hang on for Sunday, though, as it appears to be dry and mostly sunny, according to the weather service, with highs of around 80 degrees.