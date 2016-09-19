Heavy rain is forecast for the start of Long Island’s workweek, the National Weather Service said.
Between 1 and 2 inches is expected Monday across Nassau and Suffolk counties, mostly from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the service’s Upton office said.
The service Monday issued a flash flood warning for central Suffolk County until 2 p.m. and a flood advisory for Nassau County expired at 11:30 a.m.
As of just before 11 a.m., Long Island MacArthur Airport was registering 0.70 of an inch of rain; Farmingdale, 0.49; and Shirley, 1.59, according to the weather service.
With a system off to the southwest continuing to move into the area, the coming hours could bring “some pretty good rain,” especially for Suffolk, said Jay Engle, weather service meteorologist based in Upton, shortly before noon.
Two incoming storm systems — one from the west and another from the south — are expected to merge and fill in over New York City and Long Island, the service said.
“Much needed rain is on the way,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, “some of the rain could be heavy at times.”
Hoffman also said that some “localized street flooding is possible.”
Daily highs are in the upper 70s with a south wind of 6 to 8 mph.
Clouds with scattered showers and possibly storms continue into the nighttime hours, Hoffman said.
Overnight lows are in the high 60s.
Tuesday morning opens with clouds and scattered showers with gradual clearing and partly sunny skies for the afternoon, Hoffman said.
Daily highs in the lower 80s are expected, he said.
