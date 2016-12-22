Those planning to get a head start Friday on holiday travel have a pretty good day for it, at least weather-wise.
The forecast is for sunny skies, with temperatures rising to the low to mid-40s, though wind chill could make it feel cooler, according to the National Weather Service.
Still, weather aside, anyone driving through New York City should know that Friday is one of the 10 gridlock alert days of this year.
Saturday, which is Christmas Eve and the first day of Hanukkah, brings less favorable conditions for driving and flying, with a 90 percent chance for morning rain on Long Island, possibly lingering into early afternoon, said Jay Engle, weather service meteorologist based in Upton. Rainfall is expected to be light, for the most part, he said, and we can look for temperatures rising to the upper 40s.
Conditions for overnight Saturday into Sunday, Christmas Day, include dry but partly cloudy skies, so pretty clear sailing for anyone traveling by car, plane or reindeer-powered sleigh.
