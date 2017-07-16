The best weather of the weekend for Long Island comes on Sunday when lots of sunshine and high temperatures around 85 degrees are in the forecast to open a warm week ahead.

“A bright and sunny day is expected,” said News 12 meteorologist Mike Rizzo. But he warned those hanging out in the sun to be careful since the UV Index will be a high 8. “Wear your sunscreen because you can burn pretty easily in the sun if you’re soaking up the sun on the beaches.”

Rizzo predicted a high of 87 for Bayville, 86 for Smithtown and Stony Brook, 85 for Yaphank and Rocky Point, 84 for Brentwood, Jamesport and Laurel and 83 for Babylon. The low will be 70.

The normal high for the day at Islip is 82 and the normal low 66, Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton said.

Look for sun and clouds on Monday along with highs near 83 and showers that are likely to pop up north and west of the Island in the afternoon. Overnight the low will be 69.

“Thunderstorms are coming through on Tuesday night,” Rizzo said. There’s also a chance of late day thundershowers. Highs will reach 84 and the nighttime low will be 70.

Another mix of sun and clouds arrives on Wednesday when the high will be 86 degrees and the overnight low 71.

The mix of sun and clouds stays around for Thursday. The high will be a slightly warmer 87 and the overnight low drops to 68.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and a high of 84. The low will be 69.