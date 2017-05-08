Skies should be mostly sunny Monday with a high near 59 degrees and west winds of 8 to 16 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Most of this week will see daytime highs in the area of 59 to 63 degrees and nighttime lows in the 40s, forecasters said.

“Cooler than normal temperatures will continue through the weekend,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Hoffman said Monday started out with temperatures in the 30-degree range in the pine barrens.

He said there’s a threat of an isolated shower Monday from about 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with the low in the low 40s, forecasters said.

Tuesday starts out sunny, but there is a chance of showers after 2 p.m., the weather service said.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny, Thursday party sunny and Friday partly sunny, forecasters said.

Next weekend could be wet, with a 40 percent chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday and a high both days of about 60 degrees, forecasters said.