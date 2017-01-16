The weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, and Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Credit: NWS)
Tuesday, the back-to-work day for many Long Islanders following a long weekend, brings a likely chance of rain, forecasters say.
There’s a lesser chance to see some morning showers, with higher probability for more widespread rain starting in the early afternoon, said Faye Barthold, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.
Look for high temperatures in the lower 40s.
The hours overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning brings a 90 percent chance of rain, with about half an inch in all expected, Barthold said.
Wednesday is expected to warm up to the mid-40s.
Indeed, look for “temperatures above normal through the weekend,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
