Rain that starts early Monday could increase later in the day, and there is a flash flood watch in effect for the Long Island region from noon Monday through Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

The first wave of rain is expected after 8 a.m., and News 12 meteorologist Matt Hammer said “the bulk of the wet weather arrives this afternoon and this evening.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Heavy downpours will lead to flooding in poor drainage areas and some ponding on roads,” Hammer said. “It’s going to feel really raw outside too, with breezy conditions and highs only around the low 70s. Normal average high now is 81 for this time of the year.”

There is also a high risk for rip currents developing in South Shore waters through Monday evening, and a small craft advisory is in effect for those waters from 2 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The high daytime temperature for the rest of the week will be about 80 degrees, the weather service said.

Skies will be sunny on and off for the rest of the workweek, and the next chance of rain comes Saturday night, the weather service said.