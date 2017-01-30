The final two days of January feature the potential for shots of snow — certainly not of the bread and milk run variety — one each on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters say.
Monday’s snow remained somewhat of a moving target, even as of around 5 a.m., as once again, Long Island is on the northern edge of the system.
If the snow does materialize, it was looking to be pretty much of a dusting, said Jim Connolly, National Weather service meteorologist in Upton. And that would be for somewhere around mid morning to early afternoon.
“Some light snow or flurries mainly in Suffolk County. Maybe a coating,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
Highs are expected in the mid 30s, going down to the low 20s in the overnight hours.
Tuesday was looking at “a few snow showers or even a few rain showers from a ‘clipper” system,’ ” Hoffman said, with “a coating to 1 inch of snow possible.”
