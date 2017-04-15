Long Island could get its first taste of summer weather on Easter Sunday as temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees.

National Weather Service meteorologists said the predicted highs won’t break any records but will mark the warmest weather of the week before cooling off in coming days.

The forecast calls for a high at Long Island MacArthur Airport near 80 Sunday, which falls short of the record high of 88 for April 16.

Temperatures are expected to go higher into the 80s for Nassau County and New York City. The East End will see highs in the low to mid-70s.

It will be breezy in the afternoon, with winds increasing to over 20 mph, forecasters said. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night.

Along with the warmer temperatures comes an enhanced fire danger Sunday and Monday, as “warm temperatures combined with low afternoon relative humidities, gusty winds and dry fuels will lead to an enhanced threat of fire spread through Monday.”

Monday could still see highs in the low 70s, but highs will dip into the 50s as the week progresses. There is another chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.