The temperature hit 60 degrees Tuesday at Long Island MacArthur Airport, heading down to the mid-50s by midafternoon.
As of just before 3 p.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 55 degrees, with winds out of the south at 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.
That’s as the wind direction shifted, with onshore winds enhanced by a sea breeze cooling things down, said Jay Engle, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.
“Cooler today but still very nice,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, earlier in the morning.
Following overnight lows of around 40 degrees, Wednesday is forecast to head up only to around the mid-50s, Hoffman said.
