Monday’s clear skies and comfortable temperatures will give way to increased humidity on Tuesday, as well as a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, forecasters say.
There’s a slight chance for Long Island to see some thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday morning, with the “greater threat” starting in the afternoon, said Carlie Buccola, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.
Highs are expected in the mid-80s, feeling a bit warmer thanks to the humidity, she said.
Indeed, we’re looking at “unsettled weather conditions through the week, with hit and miss storms,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
John Cristantello, also a weather service meteorologist in Upton, put it this way: “Not constant rain, more the constant chance of rain.”
As of late Monday afternoon, LaGuardia and Kennedy airports were reporting weather-related arrival delays averaging well over an hour, with some departure delays as well, the Federal Aviation Administration said. A large group of showers and thunderstorms moving across Indiana and Ohio called for the rerouting and delay of flights, said John Murray, weather service meteorologist in Upton.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.