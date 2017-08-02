It will be warm and humid again Wednesday on Long Island with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, forecasters said.
Any storms will be “few and far between” in the afternoon or early evening, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said.
Wednesday will be “a similar day,” Hammer said.
Daytime high temperatures Wednesday and through the rest of the week should be in the low to mid 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
The nighttime low Wednesday will be near 70, and in the low to mid 60 for the rest of the week, the weather service said.
