Isolated thunderstorms are possible sometime after 1 p.m. on Wednesday — mostly in western areas including Nassau — and could bring up to three quarters of an inch of rain in poor drainage areas, forecasters said.

“Most of it [the thunderstorms] will probably be in the western areas — Nassau and Queens,” Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton office, said shortly before 1 p.m. “The chances decrease as you go east and into Suffolk.”

Engle said that at least a half inch of rain could fall in affected areas.

At 2 p.m., the weather service said, a “strong thunderstorm” was over Cold Spring Harbor, moving northeast at 10 mph.

“Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm,” the service said. “Torrential rainfall” is also occurring with the storm, which was moving toward Huntington, Centerport and Northport, and could cause localized flooding.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer also said isolated showers are possible and added that any storms will be “few and far between” in the afternoon or early evening.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Daytime high temperatures on this partly sunny Wednesday and through the rest of the week should be in the low to mid-80s, according to the weather service.

The nighttime low Wednesday will be near 70, and in the low to mid-60s for the rest of the week, the weather service said.

With William Murphy