It’s a wet and warm Wednesday across Long Island, the National Weather Service said.
Morning rain is likely to linger until about 8 a.m., News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, and warmer than normal conditions should last through Friday, melting most of the snow from last weekend’s storm.
“The big melt is on,” Hoffman said.
The morning showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds, Hoffman said.
Daily highs will push close to 50 degrees, and winds will be from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
A warm front drastically changed temperatures over a 24-hour stretch. At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, the service said the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 8 degrees; at 6 a.m. Wednesday the temperature at the Ronkonkoma airport was 46 degrees.
Rain and clouds return for the nighttime hours Wednesday, and winds shift slightly, to the southwest, and increase to 10 to 20 mph.
Overnight lows are in the low 40s, Hoffman said.
