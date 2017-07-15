Morning clouds, fog and mist that start off Saturday on Long Island will give way to sunshine by afternoon, when the highs will climb back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s in many areas — though there could still be a small pop-up shower.

“By later on this afternoon we have some sunshine developing across the Island, and it will eventually start to look nicer,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said Saturday morning. Temperatures still will be seasonable, though it will remain humid. The wind will be north to south around 5 to 10 mph — not the best conditions for going sailing.

Expect highs of 84 degrees in Westbury, 83 in Babylon, 82 in Coram, 80 in New Suffolk and 78 in Sag Harbor, on the East End, Hammer said.

“We’ll be right around normal today,” said Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton office. He said the normal high at Long Island MacArthur Airport is 82 and the normal low is around 66.

Ciemnecki added, “Sometime around noontime or so — give or take an hour depending on where everyone is — we should see some sun.”

Hammer said the UV index will be high — at 7 — and the waves will be 2 to 3 feet on the ocean and 1 foot for Long Island Sound, with visibility improving as the day goes on and water temperatures between 68 and 74 degrees.

Saturday night will be mainly clear with lows around 68 degrees.

The best day of the weekend arrives on Sunday, when the skies will be mostly sunny with highs warming up to 86. The humidity will be more moderate, and the winds will be northwest to south at 5 to 10 mph. Lows at night will also be warmer, around 70.

Hammer said Sunday will be a “gorgeous” day.