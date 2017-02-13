Long Islanders will want to take special care driving Monday, as they’ll be facing windy conditions, with gusts up to around 50 mph, the National Weather Service said in a wind advisory in effect through 6 p.m.

Early morning risers could also find some icy spots, as temperatures could be near-freezing through 8 a.m., said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. So, “be alert for some slick/icy spots,” as well as “a few spotty rain or snow showers this morning mainly over the East End.”

The strongest winds are expected from around sunrise through late afternoon, the advisory said, leading to difficult driving, especially for those in high profile vehicles, such as certain trucks, vans and SUVs.

Some tree limbs and power lines could be blown down, leading to isolated power outages, the advisory said.

Still, in a switch from Sunday’s wintry mix, skies Monday are forecast to be partly sunny, with highs for the day of around 40, the weather service said.

Of course, those northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph will make it feel more like 20 to 25 degrees, the service said.

The overnight hours will remain blustery, with winds lessening some after midnight.

Look for Tuesday to be mostly sunny with highs of around 37 degrees.