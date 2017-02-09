HIGHLIGHTS Most hazardous travel period until 2 p.m.

LIers strongly advised to stay off roads

Heavy snow and near-whiteout conditions caused by winds whipping up to 35 mph made for “extremely dangerous” travel conditions Thursday, prompting Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to urge Long Islanders to stay off the roads.

“Don’t underestimate the potential danger” of road conditions on Long Island, Cuomo said at a noon news conference in midtown Manhattan. “The visibility is going to be low . . . the snow is at a problematic level.”

The governor said there are “many, many ramps on the LIE where cars are stuck right now.” He said the state deployed a fleet of tow trucks to help these stranded motorists.

As of 11 a.m., Suffolk County police officers had helped 51 stranded motorists dislodge their vehicles stuck in the snow, said Timothy Sini, the department’s commissioner.

“But that number is probably significantly up since then,” Sini said in a phone interview around 12:45 p.m.

The governor said he did not anticipate closing any roads — the Long Island Expressway included — or the Long Island Rail Road, the subways or airports, but he planned on assessing conditions further to determine whether road closures are needed.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I’m going to look at the roads on my way out to Long Island,” said Cuomo, who is heading to Melville for an afternoon news conference. “If it’s getting worse . . . we’ll take more action.”

Cuomo encouraged business owners to close early so workers wouldn’t have to travel during the evening rush.

A blizzard warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. during the storm, which the National Weather Service said is expected to dump as much as a foot to 18 inches of snow.

A trained spotter for the weather service reported 12 inches in Plainview at 1 p.m. At that same time, Long Island MacArthur Airport had 10.6 inches. A weather service employee reported at noon that 10 inches had fallen in Hauppauge.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone declared a state of emergency in the county effective at 11 a.m. as weather forecasters said snow was rapidly accumulating at rates ranging from 1 to just over 3 inches per hour.

Declaring a state of emergency allows the government to provide mutual aid as needed to other governments and make purchases quickly through an expedited process, Suffolk spokeswoman Vanessa Baird-Streeter said. As of Thursday afternoon she said she was unaware of anything specific the county needs.

It could also allow the county to get reimbursed by the state or federal government for some storm costs, she said.

By midmorning, county officials had reported dozens of spinouts and minor accidents but no serious injuries.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

There were multiple accidents — including one involving a tractor trailer — on the westbound Long Island Expressway that police said involved two minor injuries. A stretch of the westbound LIE was closed between exits 34 and 36 shortly before 10 a.m., and reopened about two hours later, officials said.

“If you don’t need to be on the roadway please don’t take to the roadway,” Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said. “It’s obviously treacherous conditions. With the visibility problem you can get yourself into much more serious trouble.”

Bellone urged residents to “stay with your family indoors if you can.”

The most hazardous travel period is expected to last until 2 p.m., during which time moderate to heavy snow will continue to fall, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Travel conditions began deteriorating around 7 a.m., with Long Island seeing the start of that moderate to heavy snowfall, rapid accumulation, heavy winds and poor visibility, said Tim Morrin, weather service meteorologist in Upton. That translated to “very treacherous, dangerous” conditions.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Hoffman said an average of 3 to 6 inches had already fallen on parts of Long Island by 9 a.m.

Suffolk can expect northerly winds of 25 to 35 mph, gusting up to 50 mph, and Nassau, winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph, forecasters said.

As winds pick up, blowing and drifting snow is likely with any downed trees and power lines leading to local power outages, the weather service said.

Snow was expected to taper off Thursday afternoon from west to east, the weather service said. Hoffman said that should happen between 3 and 6 p.m.

In addition to the sound effects of whipping winds, some rumbles of thunder — along with lightning flashes — are possible through early afternoon, said Carlie Buccola, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

In fact, shortly before 9 a.m., Hoffman tweeted, “WE HAVE THUNDER in Mount Sinai.” The weather service also tweeted at around 9 a.m., “Getting some reports of thunder snow in Central Suffolk County now.”

In the run-up to the storm, most Long Island public school districts and private schools, as well as colleges and universities, announced they will be closed Thursday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said all public schools will be closed Thursday because of the storm.

Hundreds of flights were canceled at metro airports.

The Port Authority said there were 1,800 flight cancellations reported by 10:30 a.m. at its three area airports: Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty.

Cuomo said LaGuardia had 655 cancellations and Kennedy had 700 cancellations.

He said the airports remained opened, but that delays were “extensive” and would continue throughout the day.

PSEG Long Island was reporting some 6,276 outages across region as of 1:15 p.m., with many concentrated along the South Fork, all the way to Montauk Point.

At around noon, PSEG spokesman Jeff Weir said, outages spiked to over 22,117 for around 10 minutes after a transmission line tripped. “We took the line out of service and we reconfigured it,” Weir said, restoring power. The cause of the trip is “under investigation.”

Crews remain in the field despite white out conditions in many areas, Weir said.

By noon, the Long Beach boardwalk was a winter wonderland, with several inches of snow piled up as more swirled and danced over the ocean’s crashing waves.

Local residents Jean and Ed Ruggiero, both 57, couldn’t resist making the short walk to the waterfront from their home with one of their daughters, even as gusting winds buffeted their every step.

“We always like to come down and see the beach in any kind of weather ... definitely when something extra-special’s going on,” Jean Ruggiero said. “This fits that category.”

On Thursday morning, most businesses on Roslyn’s main stretch, Old Northern Boulevard, were closed.

One exception was Delicacies Gourmet.

Jim Zanfardino, who owns the Roslyn-based deli, has kept it open during every major storm for the past 27 years. He said that residents come to expect that.

“It’s kind of a sanctuary,” he said. “People trickle in here around noon.”

Gary Peters and his wife, Nancy Peters, both of Port Washington, said their drive to work in Roslyn was very “treacherous” and that there was hardly a car to be seen.

But snow was no deterrent for the demands of their day jobs as divorce attorneys at Peters & Peters in the Harbourview Shoppes in Roslyn, Gary Peters said.

“Neither snow nor inclement weather,” Peters said, “can obstruct liberating unhappy spouses.”

Just because it’s a bad snowstorm doesn’t mean a surf shop closes.

The Flying Point surf and sporting goods store in Southampton Village has never closed for a snowstorm since Margaret Donohoe opened this location 40 years ago, she said.

“We do well in extreme weather, whether it’s brutally hot or freezing cold or snowy,” said Donohoe, who sold her store to Flying Point last year and now manages it. “People are on a mission to either buy in the summer to buy beach supplies or to buy winter supplies.”

As of 11 a.m., no customers had come by, she said.

But Southampton residents aren’t fazed by rough weather conditions, she said.

“We’re seasoned out here a little more,” she said. “We’re used to four-wheeling everywhere.”

With Lisa Irizarry, Mark Harrington, Laura Figueroa, Christine Chung, Rachelle Blidner, David M. Schwartz, Robert Brodsky, Bridget Murphy and William Murphy