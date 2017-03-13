Here’s how you can expect Tuesday’s storm to play out according to the latest predictions from News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman and Jay Engle from the National Weather Service’s Upton bureau. Predictions were subject to change based on the storm’s track, the forecasters said.

Midnight Monday to 1-2 a.m. Tuesday

-Once the clock strikes 12 you might want to take a look outside your window instead of heading to the fridge for that midnight snack. The storm is expected to descend on Long Island sometime around midnight or shortly thereafter, starting with a couple of hours of light snow.

6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

-Expect heavy snow for the rush hour commute with winds increasing throughout the morning.

8 a.m. to noon

-This is expected to be the height of the storm when the snow is expected to fall at a rate of 2 to 4 inches an hour and winds peaking around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.

-Winds in the blizzard warning area could be sustained at 20 to 30 mph and gust up to 55 mph. Winds in the winter storm warning area (Eastern Suffolk east of the William Floyd Parkway) are expected between 15 and 25 mph gusting to 40 mph and even up to 60 mph over the Twin Forks.

-A coastal flood warning is in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the south bays of Western Long Island and Atlantic Ocean beachfront.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the East End

-If you’re on the East End, it’s possible you could dodge a bit of a snow bullet. During this time, the snow will become mixed with rain, helping to keep the accumulation down. The precipitation becomes all rain on the eastern portion of the Island by 2 p.m., meaning Montauk could see only about 9 inches of snow.

Noon to 2 p.m. on other parts of the island

-The easier to handle wintry mix of snow and rain is expected to begin around noon for the rest of Suffolk County. Southern Nassau may see its mix around 2 p.m.

-A coastal flood advisory is in effect from noon to 4 p.m. along the Western portion of the Long Island Sound, with minor to locally moderate coastal flooding expected at times of high tide.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

-Any precipitation starts to taper off after 2 p.m. but light snow showers are expected until all of the precipitation ends at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

-The evening rush hour may bring with it some leftover snow showers in some areas and a light wintery mix in others with slowly diminishing winds.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

-There will be chance of snow showers but the precipitation isn’t expected to end completely until Wednesday night around 7 p.m.