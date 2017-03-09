Long Islanders should enjoy Thursday’s mild weather while they can.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Friday, telling of “hazardous/slippery travel,” thanks to periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain.

And morning commuters will be “right in the thick of it,” said Faye Barthold, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. Drivers should use caution and be prepared for slippery roads and times when visibility will be reduced to half a mile, the weather service said.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect beginning at 10pm. 3-5" of snow overnight into Friday morning, heaviest during the Friday morning commute. pic.twitter.com/EuHnk2M75z — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 9, 2017

Around 4 inches of snow is expected for Long Island, Barthold said, with a range of 3 to 5 inches mentioned for the region under the advisory. Still, there are uncertainties as to “timing, as well as placement of heaviest snow banding,” the weather service said, so areas could see higher amounts.

“Rain will mix with and change to snow between 2 and 3 a.m.,” said News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman. “Snow will be light to moderate at times toward morning” with 1 to 2 inches by morning.

“Watch for slick, icy roads,” Hoffman said.

Temperatures are to be around freezing.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said in a tweet that the Department of Public Works is pre-treating roads in preparation for the snow.

Thursday is forecast to see sunny skies, breezy conditions, with wind gusts as high as 40 mph, the weather service said. Temperatures were expected to reach the upper 50s, having actually hit 60 degrees.

With gusty conditions, the weather service is also warning of the enhanced threat through evening for brush fires. The combination of winds from the west of 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 35 to 40 mph, and low relative humidity and especially dry brush can raise the risk.

Just before 2 p.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 60 degrees, with winds from the northwest of 16 mph, gusting to 24 mph.

There’s a chance of rain to start around 8 p.m., mixing with snow shortly after midnight, with all snow soon after that, Barthold said. Snow diminishes by the afternoon.