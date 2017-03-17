The last weekend of winter may bring another round of snow, forecasters say.

“A developing low off the mid-Atlantic coast will likely bring an accumulating snowfall from late day Saturday into Sunday morning,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook. “There is a chance that snowfall along the coast could reach or exceed 6 inches, in particular across Long Island. . . .”

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said Friday morning that after 8 p.m. Saturday and into Sunday morning there’s the potential for “moderate to heavy snow.”

Hoffman said around 11 a.m. that at this stage he is forecasting 3 to 6 inches for eastern Long Island and 2 to 4 inches for the rest of the Island.

Meanwhile, he said, “enjoy golden sunshine” on St. Patrick’s Day.

But it will be chilly with the temperature heading up to around 40 degrees, forecasters say. That’s well below the 47 degrees that’s the average high for this time of year.

Winds won’t be as gusty as the past couple of days, but will still be enough for wind chill to enter the picture, according to the weather service.

Friday night, Hoffman said, brings mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow toward morning.

The overnight low is expected to be around 23 degrees, according to the weather service.

Saturday brings light precipitation during the day, likely a rain-snow mix, depending on how high temperatures rise, said Patrick Maloit, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Precipitation is expected to be all snow after 8 p.m., forecasters said.