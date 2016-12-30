A band of strong snow squalls moving southeast reached Nassau and western Suffolk late afternoon Friday, but dissipated enough en route to bring only flurries, said Joe Pollina, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton. Still, in the wings is another band heading toward Nassau that forecasters are monitoring, he said.
Drivers should use caution, the service said, as visibility during any heavy squalls could be briefly reduced to a quarter of a mile or less.
Most Popular
Deep low pressure in the Northeast brings cold, breezy conditions to Long Island on Friday, the weather service said.WeatherLatest forecastStoryWinter driving tips for skidding, getting stranded
Daily high temperatures in Nassau and Suffolk counties will be in the 40s, but News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said a breezy west wind gusting up to 34 mph will make it feel more like between 20 and 30 degrees.
As of just before 2 p.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 41 degrees, feeling more like 32 given the wind chill factor, according to the weather service. Also, winds from the west were gusting at 30 mph.
Avery called for partly cloudy conditions, with a slight chance for flurries. It’s doubtful any snow accumulates, he said.
Avery said nighttime conditions clear with overnight lows in the mid-20s.
Clouds return for Saturday, the service’s Upton office said, and temperatures are expected to be close to normal through the weekend.
Daily highs Saturday push into the upper 30s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s with cloudy skies for the start of the New Year, Avery said.
On Jan. 1, Sunday, it’s mostly sunny with daily highs in the mid-40s, he said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.