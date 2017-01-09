Monday morning drivers should be on the alert for patchy ice on roadways, the National Weather Service said.
Snow that melted on roads and sidewalks will quickly refreeze, creating patchy ice during a bitter cold commute, the service’s Upton office said.
Take extra caution while venturing outdoors, the service said in a weather statement.
Suffolk County police said at least one accident early Monday was caused by ice.
A 2013 Hyundai slid on black ice on Wabil Road in Miller Place at about 12:35 a.m., striking a parked Nissan, then overturning and hitting another parked vehicle, a Honda.
A woman driver, alone in the car, was not injured, police said.
News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman also said drivers should “watch for icy roads, sidewalks and parking lots.”
Hoffman said Monday morning sunshine “will give way to afternoon clouds.”
The service said 9.7 inches of snow fell Saturday at Long Island MacArthur Airport.
Monday conditions call for increasing clouds, with daily highs near 25 degrees. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees with northwest winds around 8 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
Nighttime conditions are partly cloudy with steady temperatures in the mid 20s.
