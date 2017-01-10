Morning commuters on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, were warned of black ice on roadways and walkways, the National Weather Service said. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)
Tuesday morning commuters should be wary of black ice on roadways and walkways, the National Weather Service said.
Temperatures well below freezing have resulted in the redevelopment of areas of black ice, the service said in a special weather statement.
The conditions should persist into at least the morning rush hour, the service’s Upton office said, urging morning commuters to “take...
The conditions should persist into at least the morning rush hour, the service’s Upton office said, urging morning commuters to “take extra caution when out driving and walking.”
The service said Tuesday conditions should include a rain-snow mix starting the midafternoon, with some patchy fog also possible.
Daily highs will be in the low to mid 40s with increasing clouds and winds from the south at 5 to 8 mph.
