It’s a cold and windy start to Long Island’s workweek, the National Weather Service said. And it’s wise to keep bundled up for the overnight Monday hours, as temperatures in the low 20s are forecast to continue.
Those who are driving - or walking - on Long Island Monday night should take special care, as black ice has developed, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
At just around 9 p.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 11 degrees, the weather service said.
Black ice conditions are expected to last overnight and, at least, into the Tuesday morning commute.
The cold has led Nassau officials to open eight warming centers in the county:
- Cantiague Park Ice Rink, 480 W. John St., Hicksville, open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Grant Park, Broadway and Sheridan Ave., Hewlett, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Mitchel Field Administration Center, 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- TOB Ice Skating Center at Bethpage, 1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Syosset-Woodbury Community Park Ice Rink, 7800 Jericho Tpke., Syosset, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Marjorie Post Community Park, Unqua Road and Merrick Road, Massapequa, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Salvation Army, 65 Atlantic Ave., Hempstead, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sandel Senior Center, 51 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also, those in need of overnight shelter can call the county’s winter homeless hotline at 866-WARMBED for referrals on Mondays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., as well as from 6 p.m. Fridays through 8 a.m. Mondays. At other times, try the Department of Social Services at 516-227-8519.
However, the area should see a turnaround later in the week — at least for a couple of days, forecasters say.
With the jet stream shifting to the north, allowing for southerly winds off the water, Tuesday is expected to reach into the 40s, said Peter Wichrowski, weather service meteorologist based in Upton, with above normal temperatures likely at least through Thursday night.
