The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Suffolk County for Thursday, calling for 10 to 14 inches of snow.

The warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. A winter storm warning remains in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. in Nassau, where forecasters are calling for as much as 8 to 12 inches of snow.

That will be a major turnaround from Wednesday, which by the early afternoon had seen the temperature hit 62 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, according to the weather service. That breaks the previous record high of 59, set in 2009.

Some people may be taken aback by that sharp shift from spring-like conditions to winter. Certainly this type of scenario has occurred before, though records are not kept on such occurrences, said Brian Ciemnecki, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Still, “the main story tomorrow” is not the shift from warm to cold, but “the heavy snowfall” that will be occurring over a short period of time.

“We do not want people getting stuck on roads,” he said, as snowfall rates could make traveling “nearly impossible tomorrow morning….If you’re on the road at 8 a.m. tomorrow, it can become treacherous and almost impossible” to proceed.

For the morning commute, when temperatures will have fallen to the low 30s, expect conditions to be “rather treacherous as the snow will come down moderate to heavy at times during this time frame,” the service’s forecast discussion says. “Travel is not recommended with blizzard conditions possible at times.” That’s as moderate to heavy snow could last through the late morning.

The most likely snowfall amounts, as of Wednesday morning, are 6 to 10 inches, locally higher, with higher amounts dependent, in part, on where bands of heavy snow set up, a factor that can’t be determined beforehand, said Tim Morrin, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Those bands could bring snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches, possibly more, per hour, the service said, with visibility reduced at times to a half to a quarter of a mile or less.

Snow amounts will also be affected by how long rain lasts at the onset of the storm, he said.

North winds could be gusting at 30 to 35 mph, the weather service said.

Look for “a wintry mix and snow developing between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, with moderate to heavy snowfall from around 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Snow is expected to start tapering off from west to east in the 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. range.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said the Department of Public Works is out pre-treating roadways.

“Nassau County is helping to ensure residents have a safe commute by brining main county roadways, bridges and overpasses to prevent black ice,” Mangano said in a news release issued Wednesday morning. “DPW is at the ready to plow and salt county roadways. Our Office of Emergency Management is closely monitoring the storm and has put assets in place to assist residents should the need arise.”

In Hempstead Town, snow crews were making sure plows were ready to go out in the storm and were preparing to mix up brine and clear storm drains.

Out east, Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter said a winter storm emergency would likely be declared Thursday to facilitate snow removal on roadways. All vehicles would be required to be parked off the local roads. During the storm emergency Riverhead police would be authorized to impound parked or abandoned vehicles that affect the roadway cleanup.

All this is to come as a head-snapping follow-up to especially mild conditions during the day Wednesday. Along with the record-setting high temperature, the day brings a mix of sun and clouds, the weather service says.

With Lisa Irizarry