Long Islanders Thursday morning are strongly advised to stay off the roads, if at all possible, so as to avoid “extremely dangerous” travel situations, with heavy snowfall and whiteout conditions.

That’s as a blizzard warning is in effect for all of Long Island through 6 p.m., forecasting poor visibility, as well as accumulations of 12 to 16 inches for Suffolk County, locally higher in some spots, and northerly winds of 25 to 35 mph, gusting up to 50 mph.

Nassau is looking at 10 to 14 inches of snow, again, potentially higher in some locations, northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

As of just before 4 a.m., light rain had started at Long Island MacArthur Airport, where the temperature was 37 degrees, which was forecast to head down to below freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

The fast-forming storm calls for a mix of rain and snow from 3 to 6 a.m., followed by moderate to heavy snow until about 3 p.m., said meteorologist John Murray of the weather service in Upton.

With possible snowfall rates of 2 inches or more an hour, travel conditions are expected to quickly deteriorate around daybreak, the weather service said.

“We do not want people getting stuck on roads,” said Brian Ciemnecki, weather service meteorologist in Upton, since those snowfall rates could make traveling “nearly impossible” Thursday morning.

With such hazardous conditions, the weather service warns not to travel, but if you must, “have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded ... stay with your vehicle.”

As winds pick up, blowing and drifting snow is likely with any downed trees and power lines leading to local power outages, the weather service said.

Several Long Island school districts announced they will be closed Thursday, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said all public schools will be closed Thursday because of the storm.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also urged New Yorkers to “avoid all unnecessary travel” during the storm. Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano advised residents to stay off the roads “if possible.”

Mangano said the Department of Public Works is out pre-treating roadways.

“Nassau County is helping to ensure residents have a safe commute by brining main county roadways, bridges and overpasses to prevent black ice,” Mangano said in a news release issued Wednesday morning. “DPW is at the ready to plow and salt county roadways.” Rain and snow is likely to start after around 3 a.m., with an inch or two of snow accumulation possible by around 6 a.m., the weather service said. As colder air arrives, there’ll be a quick transition to all snow.

Suffolk County spokeswoman Vanessa Baird-Streeter said in an email Wednesday night: The county and its police department “have taken the necessary steps to ensure that Suffolk County is prepared for the impending forecast. Our Emergency Operations Center will open at 5 a.m. and will be staffed with emergency response personnel for the duration of the storm.”

In Hempstead Town, snow crews were making sure plows were ready to go out in the storm and were preparing to mix up brine and clear storm drains.

The town of Huntington, meanwhile, canceled all town events Thursday, along with garbage collection.

Out east, Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter said a winter storm emergency would likely be declared Thursday to facilitate snow removal on roadways. All vehicles would be required to be parked off the local roads. During the storm emergency, Riverhead police would be authorized to impound parked or abandoned vehicles that affect roadway cleanup.

Snow was expected to taper off Thursday afternoon from west to east, the weather service said.

With Lisa Irizarry