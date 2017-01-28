Long Islanders can expect mild winter weather both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures hovering a bit above normal and no signs of precipitation, the National Weather Service said.
Winds will be of the most concern all weekend, said Nelson Vaz, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Upton bureau, with gusts coming from the west during the day Saturday up to 25 to 30 mph. While diminished, winds will still be noticeable on Sunday, he said.
"The winds will make it feel a little cooler," Vaz said. "It'll lighten up for Sunday but will still be a bit breezy."
Temperatures Saturday will top out around the upper 30s to low 40s with the lows overnight into Sunday dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
“It’s not too bad for a late January weekend,” Vaz said.
The normal high at Long Island MacArthur Airport for this time of year is 38 degrees, while normal lows sit at 23.
